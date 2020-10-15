Katlyn Chookagian Clarifies Retirement Talk Ahead Of Jessica Andrade Fight

Katlyn Chookagian has clarified her retirement talk ahead of her UFC Fight Island 6 fight against Jessica Andrade.

Chookagian recently said she views every fight as potentially as her last as she wants to start a family. She also said once she becomes a mom, she won’t be coming back to MMA.

Immediately, once she said that, many fans thought that meant Chookagian had one foot out the door, but she says that is not the case.

“It’s okay to say that you’re focused on your life outside of fighting,” Chookagian said at media day (via MMAJunkie). “I think it’s a problem if you’re not focused on it because a majority of your life is not fighting. So I think that me saying how I feel, that I’m not at a point in my life where I can see myself having a family and it’s kind of a factor I need to have into fighting – I’m a female; unfortunately, my husband can’t have the baby for me. For me personally, once I have children, I don’t want to keep fighting.

“So just being honest and saying I want to do that, I think some people take it as, ‘She’s not focused. She’s already out of it.’ I said I’m taking it one fight at a time, meaning I’m just focusing on this fight, and we’ll see. I didn’t say it was my last fight. I’m taking it one fight at a time.”

Katlyn Chookagian is coming off a dominant win over Antonina Shevchenko to get back into the win column after losing to Valentina Shevchenko for the title. If she can get past Andrade, she would be right back into the title picture at 125-pounds.