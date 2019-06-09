Katlyn Chookagian ‘Not Very Confident’ She Gets Next Title Shot

In the curtain jerker of UFC 238, Katlyn Chookagian was taking on Joanne Calderwood in what many believe is a number one contender bout. There, Chookagian upset Calderwood and won the fight via unanimous decision.

Now, the expectation is that Katlyn Chookagian will take on Valentina Shevchenko, who also won at UFC 238 beating Jessica Eye by knockout. Although that is the expectation, Chookagian isn’t very confident she gets the next title shot. But, if it does she would like it to happen at Madison Square Garden.

“I’m getting married in two months. So, now I can call the vendors back and answer their emails because I’ve been putting that off for the last two months,” Chookagian said backstage (h/t MMAJunkie). I’m going to focus on that, and I think November for New York would sound awesome for a title shot.

“I’m not very confident (I’ll get a title shot), to be honest, because you see crazy things all the time. Just from my teammates – I’ve seen them promised title fights. I’ve seen Sijara (Eubanks) sign a contract for a title fight and then, ‘Oh, never mind.’ You’re never confident. But it makes sense – I don’t see anyone else that makes sense right now.”