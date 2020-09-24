Katlyn Chookagian Won’t Have Mark Henry In Her Corner Oct. 17

Katlyn Chookagian welcomes Jessica Andrade to the flyweight division on October 17 but won’t have one of her key coaches with her in Abu Dhabi.

“My head coach Mark Henry won’t be able to go,” Chookagian told MMA News. “So that’s that’s kind of a bummer. This is probably my first pro fight, and he’s even been in my fight corner for amateur fights. that he won’t be able to be there. But I’m actually going to have my other (teammate) Ryan Cafaro and then Sijara (Eubanks), my teammate, she’s going to come out and help corner.”

Chookagian (14-3) rebounded from her loss to Valentina Shevchenko in May by defeating her sister Antonina at UFC Fight Night. The 31-year-old will be looking for her fourth win in her last five fights.

Andrade (20-8) is slated to compete in her third weight class after competing in both the bantamweight and strawweight divsions previously. The Brazilian is coming off a decision loss to former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas at UFC 251, which was her second straight setback.

Despite 28-year-old possesing a power advantage in the matchup, Chookagian likes her chances if the fight stays standing.

“I definitely think I’m just going to pick her apart pick apart my striking,” Chookagian said. “She’s going to get frustrated and just try to take me down. And it’s going to be really hard for her to take me down. Worst case scenario, she takes me down I’m really good at jiujitsu. I feel super confident there that I could submit her.”

UFC Fight Night takes place on October 17on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Featherweight contender Chan Sung Jung “The Korean Zombie” faces Brian Ortega in the main event.