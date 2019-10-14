Kayla Harrison Admits She’s ‘A Little Disappointed’ She Won’t Fight Sarah Kaufman In PFL 2019 Finals

Kayla Harrison won’t get to face Sarah Kaufman in the PFL women’s lightweight finals and she’s a bit disappointed about that.

Harrison submitted Bobbi Jo Dalziel in the semifinals of the PFL 2019 women’s lightweight playoffs. Sarah Kaufman ended up being upset by Larissa Pacheco via unanimous decision and will not get to meet Harrison in the finals. Harrison scored a decision victory over Pacheco earlier in the season.

Harrison A Bit Disappointed That She Won’t Face Kaufman

Speaking to reporters during a press conference, Harrison admitted that she would’ve liked to have shared the cage with Kaufman in the women’s lightweight finals (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I am a little disappointed because I always want to continue to grow as an MMA fighter,” Kaufman said. “I want to continue to test myself. I think everyone was kind of hoping for this magical moment with Sarah and I where I finally make her stop talking. But it is what it is.

“I look forward to the rematch with Larissa. I think we’re going to have some fireworks. I think we’re going to steal the show.”

The PFL 2019 finals will be held inside Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City on Dec. 31. The finals will air live in its entirety on ESPN2.