Kayla Harrison Advances To PFL Women’s Lightweight Finals (Video)

Kayla Harrison did what Sarah Kaufman could not at PFL 7, 2019.

Harrison did battle with Bobbi Jo Dalziel in a semifinal bout in the PFL women’s lightweight playoffs. The former Judo gold medalist handled business, submitting Dalziel in the opening frame via armbar. Harrison was scheduled to meet Genah Fabian, but Fabian was forced off the card due to weight-cutting issues.

Many expected Harrison and Kaufman to square off in the finals. That won’t be the case as Larissa Pacheco scored the upset win over Kaufman via unanimous decision.

See Harrison’s victory courtesy of the official Twitter account of PFL.