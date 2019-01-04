Kayla Harrison Won’t Dismiss Cris Cyborg Fight Following UFC 232

Kayla Harrison is still intrigued by a potential match-up with Cris Cyborg.

Harrison is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Moriel Charneski. Harrison will look to lead the women’s lightweight division in the Professional Fighters League. Despite being under the PFL banner, Harrison has expressed interest in a bout with Cyborg. Harrison’s teammate Amanda Nunes starched Cyborg in just 51 seconds at UFC 232.

Harrison Still Has Sights Set On Cyborg

Harrison recently spoke to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. She explained why a bout with Cyborg remains on her radar:

“The UFC, for whatever reason, I don’t think they like Cyborg,” Harrison said. “I think they wanted Amanda to win. I don’t know the history, but from what I hear, they wanted this to happen and Cyborg might not have a contract come March. I still think it would be awesome to fight her. One loss in 10 years doesn’t make her a dud. She’s still a complete wrecking machine. That was the greatest women’s fight of all time, and it kind of pisses me off it was overshadowed by so much stupidity and drama last week. I think the only thing that makes sense for her right now is a rematch with Amanda, but of course I would still fight her. No matter what, I would fight her.”

Cyborg hadn’t been beaten since her professional mixed martial arts debut back in 2005. UFC president Dana White isn’t sold on a rematch between Cyborg and Nunes, and Cyborg has expressed discontent with the UFC.

Do you think we’ll get to see Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg?