Kayla Harrison Has Opponent Named for PFL 11

Kayla Harrison now has a name for her third professional MMA bout. ESPN has reported that Harrison will take on Moriel Charneski at PFL 11, which takes place from the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden on December 31st.

Moriel Charneski currently holds a professional record of 3-4 and is coming off of a second-round verbal submission victory over Sarah Patterson last December. Charneski will now look to hand the Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison her first loss. Kayla Harrison last competed at PFL 6 with a second impressive showing by defeating Jozette Cotton by TKO in the final round.

This bout will take place on a card that will highlight six finals of the 2018 playoff bracket, with a $1 million prize awaiting the winner of each contest.

With the addition of this bout, the current PFL 11 card includes:

Philipe Lins vs. Josh Copeland – (Heavyweight Final)

Vinny Magalhaes vs. Sean O’Connell – (Light Heavyweight Final)

Abusupiyan Magomedov vs. Louis Taylor – (Middleweight Final)

Ray Cooper III vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov – (Welterweight Final)

Natan Schulte vs. Rashid Magomedov – (Light Heavyweight Final)

Steven Siler vs. Lance Palmer – (Featherweight Final)

Kayla Harrison vs. Moriel Charneski

How do you believe Kayla Harrison will fear in her third professional MMA bout?