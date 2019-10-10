Kayla Harrison Inks Multi-Year Extension With PFL

Kayla Harrison will be sticking around with PFL for a little while longer.

Harrison, who is fighting in the semi-finals of the lightweight tournament this year has signed a multi-year extension according to ESPN. The terms of the deal were not disclosed except for it is for multiple years. However, Ali Abdelaziz says she will be paid ‘seven-figures’ a year even if she does not win the $1 million tournament.

“I am super excited to be signing a multi-fight deal with the PFL,” Harrison told ESPN. “This has been my home from the beginning with MMA. Because of them, I’ve been able to come so far. The women’s platform has grown tremendously. They’ve made it completely equal for men and women.

“We all have the opportunity to fight for $1 million. Not only that, I’m going to become one of, if not the highest-paid females in MMA. I’m super happy to be part of team PFL.”

Kayla Harrison is 5-0 as a pro in MMA with all five fights in the PFL. In her last fight, she submitted Morgan Frier to secure her spot in the playoffs.

Harrison is also an Olympic gold medalist at London 2012 and Rio 2016 in Judo before converting to MMA and becoming the face of PFL.

“The PFL is proud and excited to extend our relationship with Kayla Harrison,” PFL CEO Peter Murray said. “We believe this is just the beginning for the two-time Olympic gold medalist, and I am eager to see her continue on her journey this Friday night on ESPN2 when she takes on Genah Fabian for a spot in the 2019 PFL Championship, where she could be crowned as the first-ever women’s lightweight champ and win $1 million.”

Kayla Harrison is arguably the biggest name to ever sign with PFL.