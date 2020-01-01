Kayla Harrison Is Own Biggest Critic After PFL 10 Championship Win

Kayla Harrison is proud to have given birth to another one-sided performance at PFL 10, which delivered her what she considers to be a new sibling for her other “children,” but like any new mother, she knows she still has a lot of work ahead.

At last night’s PFL 10 2019 Championships, Kayla Harrison defeated Larissa Pacheco to win the women’s lightweight championship along with $1 million to boot. Kayla Harrison entered the 10th season already the proud owner of three gold medals, which is what made the undefeated judoka such a heavy favorite coming into last night’s bout and the 2019 PLF season, and Harrison added to her family collection when she defeated Pacheco via unanimous decision to win the grand prize (Via MMA Junkie):

“Well, I won two Olympic gold medals so those are my first two kids,” Harrison said after the fight. “I have a championship gold medal, so that’s maybe my third baby, so this is maybe my fourth kid.”

But as with any major life moment, such as a new family addition, there is time for self-reflection. Kayla Harrison would not have accomplished all that she has in her athletic career if she were not a perfectionist; and listening to her self-criticism following her dominant championship victory, it is easy to classify her as such.

“It’s the end of the year, I learned a lot about myself in this fight, I learned a lot about fighting in this fight, and I also got a beautiful payday and live a truly blessed life,” Harrison said. “More important than anything is I got to touch gold again and got to taste gold and become a world champion again. It wasn’t perfect, it wasn’t necessarily, pretty but life is not always pretty and I’m happy with the result.

“I’m always going to be my toughest critic, you know?” Harrison said. “I demand and expect nothing but the best from myself and that’s why I’ve climbed the mountain so many times. I don’t apologize for it. I think a lot of people misinterpret it for being a poor sport. Absolutely not. Hat’s off to Larissa she’s an amazing fighter but it’s just that I expect so much more for myself but for tonight, for right now, I’m going to try to be in the moment and enjoy it, I can’t wait to go back to the gym.”

What do you believe Kayla Harrison’s ceiling is as an MMA athlete following her PFL 10 championship victory last night?