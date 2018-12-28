Kayla Harrison Wants To Break Women’s 155-Pound Ceiling In Style

Kayla Harrison believes the women’s 155-pound division will prove to have longevity.

On New Year’s eve, Harrison will compete on the PFL 11 card. She’ll be going one-on-one with Moriel Charneski inside Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City. This will be the judo gold medalist’s third professional mixed martial arts bout.

Kayla Harrison Talks Spearheading Women’s 155-Pound Division

During the PFL 11 pre-fight press conference, Harrison told MMA News that she’s excited to work with PFL to prove that the women’s 155-pound division is here to stay:

“I’m young but I’m hungry, you know. There’s no pressure quite like Olympic pressure, there’s no pressure quite like the pressure that I put on myself. I want to be the best in the world. I want to beat everyone there is to beat and the PFL has given me that opportunity. They’ve believed in me from day one. We’re breaking ceilings, 155 pounds it’s never been done for women but we’re gonna do it and we’re gonna do it in style.”

Harrison made her pro MMA debut back in June. She defeated Brittney Elkin via first-round submission. Harrison’s second bout proved to be a bit more of a stern test, but she got the job done again with a third-round TKO victory over Jozette Cotton.

MMA News will be on the scene for PFL 11. Join us for live results, highlights and post-fight tidbits.

Do you think Kayla Harrison can make the women’s 155-pound division a success?