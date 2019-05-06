Kayla Harrison Receives New Opponent Days before PFL Season 2 Begins

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison will face a new opponent as the Professional Fighters League (PFL) prepares to kick off season 2 this Thursday night on ESPN.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison will face a new opponent as the Professional Fighters League (PFL) prepares to kick off season 2 this Thursday night on ESPN.

Harrison was originally scheduled to meet Svetlana Khautova in the main event for the PFL’s season 2 debut as the promotion kicked off a new 155-pound women’s division.

Unfortunately, Khautova will be unable to compete with sources stating that visa issues preventing her from coming into the United States.

Now Harrison will face Larissa Pacheco in the featured fight on the PFL card taking place later this week.

Pacheco is a UFC and ‘Ultimate Fighter’ veteran who competed on the most recent installment of the reality show while fighting at 145 pounds. Pacheco went 0-2 in her brief run with the UFC before falling on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ to Macy Chiasson, who went onto win the reality show competition.

Now Pacheco will move to 155 pounds for the chance to compete for a $1 million grand prize but she faces a dauting task in her debut while drawing Harrison on Thursday.

Harrison is undefeated thus far in her mixed martial arts career after transitioning from the sport of judo. She will begin her own pursuit of that $1 million prize when she faces Pacheco this week in the main event of the PFL card from New York.