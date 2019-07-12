Kayla Harrison Says She Traded Judo Advice For Hair Products With Jorge Masvidal

Kayla Harrison and Jorge Masvidal made a trade before both their fights that no one knew about.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist says she traded judo advice to Masvidal in exchange for hair products from “Gamebred”. Following her win at PFL 2019 4, Harrison talked about her teammates win and the deal they made.

“Oh my god! He is insane,” Kayla Harrison told reporters of Jorge Masvidal at the post-fight press conference (via The Blogboard Jungle). “He’s literally nuts. Masvidal and I… so he has really nice hair. In Florida, my hair gets really frizzy. I have naturally curly hair, but it gets really frizzy. So, he was like, ‘Askren does a lot of clinching so maybe you can show me some judo throws.’ I was like, ‘I’ll show you some judo throws if you give me some hair products.’”

Kayla Harrison says Jorge Masvidal was going to give her a discount on the hair products. But, after he won an extra $50 thousand, the Olympic gold medalist expects it to be for free now.

“He was FaceTiming with Mike (Brown) the other day and I was like, ‘Listen, I know you said you were going to give me a discount, but now I want it for free because I know you’re rolling in the dough after that knockout.’”