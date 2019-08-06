Kayla Harrison Says She’d Beat Cris Cyborg If She Signs With PFL

Kayla Harrison would welcome Cris Cyborg to PFL and believes she’d hand her just her second loss post-2005.

Harrison is widely considered to be one of the top female fighters outside the UFC. She’s almost certain to leave no doubt about that notion if she can win the inaugural women’s lightweight playoffs. Many are expecting the season to end with a showdown between Harrison and Sarah Kaufman.

Harrison Says She’ll Beat Cyborg If Given The Chance

Harrison spoke to TMZ Sports following the news of Cyborg’s UFC departure. The judo gold medalist said that Cyborg would feel at home with the PFL, but she’ll ultimately fall (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I think she would fit right in at the PFL,” Harrison said. “First of all, it’s 155 pounds, so she wouldn’t be dying to make the weight like she does at 145. And I think that there’s not really anybody else out there that’s going to (challenge her). I’m going to beat Cris Cyborg if she comes to the PFL, and I don’t think any other organization can offer her that.”

Harrison also made it a point to say that Cyborg won’t have to deal with politics as fighters control their own destiny with the PFL format.

“Plus it’s a ‘you win, you fight, you move on’ type of atmosphere, so she’s not going to have to worry about the promoters liking her or not liking her, which seems to be a big problem for her. You win, you get to continue.”