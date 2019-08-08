Kayla Harrison Says She’s A Female Version Of Khabib, But Better

Kayla Harrison isn’t shy in expressing confidence in her abilities and she even feels her skills surpass Khabib Nurmagomedov’s.

Harrison is a highly touted women’s lightweight, competing in this season’s PFL. She has secured her spot in the women’s 155-pound playoffs. Many expect the judo Olympic gold medalist to meet Sarah Kaufman in the finals.

Harrison Calls Herself A Female Version Of Khabib, But Better

Harrison spoke to ESPN and compared herself to a better female version of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (via BJPenn.com).

“I would say I’m like a female Khabib, but better,” Harrison said. “Listen, Khabib’s great. He’s an amazing wrestler. He used to do judo back in the day, but I feel that the world’s never seen an athlete like me. And my submission skills, I think, are just a tiny bit better than him.”

It should be noted that both Harrison and Nurmagomedov are managed by Ali Abdelaziz. Harrison made it a point to say that she likes Nurmagomedov, signaling that she isn’t trying to stir up beef with “The Eagle.” Harrison isn’t short on confidence in general, as she recently said she’d beat Cris Cyborg if she heads over to PFL.

Harrison is 5-0 in her young professional mixed martial arts career. She’s finished four of her five opponents. Two of those victories have come by way of submission, while two more were via TKO.

What do you make of Kayla Harrison comparing herself to Khabib Nurmagomedov?