Kayla Harrison Says She’s ‘Probably The Highest-Paid Female Fighter In MMA Right Now’

Kayla Harrison is set to fight for a million dollars tonight at PFL’s second season championship in New York City.

For Harrison, she has been very happy with PFL as they have been growing her into a superstar.

“They take such good care of me. I’m probably the highest-paid female fighter in MMA right now,” Harrison told MMA Fighting of her contract, the details of which are not public. “I just can’t believe it’s my life sometimes. It’s a no brainer for me. I get to fight for a company that I believe in. My destiny is in my hands. I’m getting paid a ridiculous amount of money and I still get to grow as a fighter.

“It’s really good for the sport, it’s good to have competition. It’s healthy to have growth. My life could not have worked out better.”

Harrison still needs to win tonight, which many expect her to do. But, reflecting back on her career, she can’t believe how far she has gone and how much better the pay has been.

“I would work as a landscaper and walk dogs and work at a hardware store for 50 hours a week and go to high school and train full time. Just struggle, struggle, struggle,” she recounted. “I can’t believe that this is my life. I can’t believe I get paid so much money to do what I love.”