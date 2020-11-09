Kayla Harrison Set To Make Featherweight Debut At Invicta FC 43

Kayla Harrison will be dropping down to featherweight.

Although Harrison is locked into a multi-year contract with PFL, the promotion is allowing her to fight at Invicta FC 43 on November 20 against Courtney King at featherweight.

“I have been on a mission to show I am the best fighter,” said Harrison, a two-time Olympic Judo gold medalist in PFL’s statement. “I have been tackling challenges my entire career and this bout at 145-pounds is a new and exciting one for me. I’m looking forward to competing in this new weight class and can’t wait to get back into the PFL cage come April.”

Harrison, among with other PFL fighters, have grown frustrated with the promotion for not holding any events in 2020. However, it is good to see the PFL loan fighters, especially Harrison to other promotions so they can still fight and make money in 2020.

“I am really excited to see Kayla compete for the first time at 145-pounds,” said PFL President of Fighting Operations, Ray Sefo. “She was a dominant champion at 155-pounds, and I look forward to her tackling another challenge on her journey to becoming one of the greatest fighters MMA has ever seen and I’m looking forward to her next run at PFL gold beginning in April.”

If Kayla Harrison can make 145 and have success there, perhaps that will her new division.