Kayla Harrison Would “Jump At The Chance” To Fight Cris Cyborg

Kayla Harrison would be thrilled to share the Octagon with WMMA legend Cris Cyborg if provided the opportunity.

Kayla Harrison is coming off another dominant performance last week at Invicta FC 43 when she battered Courtney King for a TKO finish. What makes this finish particularly noteworthy isn’t the promotion she was making her first appearance in but the weight class. Harrison made her featherweight debut at this event, and Courtney King really wishes she hadn’t. Nonetheless, Harrison is now a flawless 8-0, and when you’ve been as dominant as she has been in her young MMA career, you are going to start having dream matches thrown at you, even if the would-be opponents are in different promotions.

One of those names is UFC double-champ Amanda Nunes, whom Kayla Harrison has expressed a desire to fight down the line. Another name is the reigning Bellator women’s featherweight champion, Cris Cyborg. In a recent interview, Kayla Harrison was very clear on how she would respond if a contract to fight Cyborg ever crossed her desk.

“Of course, I would love to fight Cyborg,” Harrison told MMA Junkie. “She’s one of the greats. I don’t think it’ll happen before the PFL season, but I’ll fight anybody. Obviously, Amanda is my teammate, so it’s a little different from the friendship side of it. But she’s the greatest of all time so of course, someday I would like to be considered good enough to fight the greatest of all time.

“That’s the goal, the goal is to become the greatest of all time. But Cyborg is another female superstar, legend. She’s a legend of the sport and I would jump at that opportunity.”

It is unclear how soon Kayla Harrison would be willing to take such fights, as she has recently decried the weight-cutting process, and her natural competing weight is lightweight. But if she does ever begin actively accepting featherweight fights and dominates in the fashion she did at Invicta FC 43, you can be sure that Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg will be the two names thrown at her regularly until those dream fights come to fruition.

If you had to predict a winner today, who would you take in a fight between Kayla Harrison and Cris Cyborg?