Kayla Harrison’s Interest in Cyborg Fight Wanes After Nunes “Stomping”

Undefeated Kayla Harrison is currently 4-0 in MMA and her undefeated record is not expected to end any time soon, with Harrison being the prohibitive favorite to come out of the PFL women’s lightweight season $1 million richer.

Former Invicta champion Sarah Kaufman will have something to say about that, but fans are already eager to find out how Harrison would fare in the UFC, with one particular dream match floating around last year being a potential Harrison/Cyborg pairing. Harrison herself expressed interest in the bout in the future, stating in an ESPN interview:

“I know that to be considered the best in the world, I have to beat Cris. I don’t think I’m ready yet, but I know I will be. I’m not going to make guesses on the future, but I do know I will fight Cris Cyborg.”

Fast forward to the middle of 2019, and Harrison remains open to fighting Cyborg, but she is now much less enthused about the idea with a harsh explanation as to why:

“Yeah, I would love to see that fight. But I don’t know, my fire kind of went out when (Amanda Nunes) stomped her,” Harrison told James Lynch of theScoreMMA frankly. “Obviously, she’s still a legend in the sport, and I would love the opportunity to share a cage with her. I respect her a lot. And like I said, if you want to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. So that’s something I would totally welcome in the future, but I’m not really like, what’s Cyborg doing? Where’s she going? It’s not my time yet.”

Is a fight between Cris Cyborg and Kayla Harrison a fight you would still like to see?