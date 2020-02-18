Kazula Vargas Speaks On DQ Loss To Brok Weaver At UFC Rio Rancho

Kazula Vargas insists he isn’t a dirty fighter after suffering a disqualification loss to Brok Weaver.

Vargas and Weaver shared the Octagon this past Saturday night (Feb. 15). The bout was placed on the main card of UFC Rio Rancho. Vargas was disqualified in the opening frame after landing a brutal illegal knee to a downed Weaver.

Kazula Vargas Talks DQ Loss To Brok Weaver

MMAJunkie.com reached out to Vargas for his reaction on the UFC Rio Rancho loss. Vargas was apologetic and said that it’s not in his nature to attempt to bend the rules.

“I feel a little embarrassed,” Vargas told MMA Junkie. “I apologized to Brok and his team because it wasn’t something that I planned or intended to do.

“This is the first time something like this happened in my career. I’ve never had a disqualification and I don’t have a past of being a dirty fighter. So yeah, there was nothing I could do but apologize to Brok, his team and the UFC for everything that happened. I’m not a person that looks for that kind of path or way of doing things. I’m not a dirty fighter, I always look to fight clean.”

This was Vargas’ second bout under the UFC banner. He is now 0-2 with the promotion. Time will tell if the UFC gives him another chance to redeem himself or if they’ll let him go. Vargas had competed under the Combate Americas banner before signing with the UFC.

As for Weaver, he extends his MMA winning streak to eight although not in the way he would’ve liked to. He’s already told reporters that he doesn’t view the outcome of his UFC Rio Rancho bout as a win but just another paycheck.

Do you think Kazula Vargas’ illegal knee to Brok Weaver at UFC Rio Rancho was unintentional?