Keith Thurman Says Floyd Mayweather Toyed With Conor McGregor

WBA Super welterweight champion Keith Thurman isn’t sold on Conor McGregor’s skills as a boxer.

McGregor tried his hand inside the boxing ring against Floyd Mayweather back in Aug. 2017. At the time, McGregor was the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder, but he put the division on hold for a “money fight” against an all-time boxing great. In the end, Mayweather won the bout via 10th-round TKO.

Thurman Rags On McGregor’s Performance Against Mayweather

TMZ Sports caught up with Thurman and asked if he’d take a bout with McGregor. Thurman said he’d happily accept (via Bloody Elbow):

“Conor, box me, baby. Conor, box me! You know you make more money in the boxing ring, anyways. Box me, Conor! Next pay-per-view fight after Manny Pacquiao.”

Thurman went on to rip McGregor’s efforts against Mayweather:

“Once he realized he can’t land regular punches, he started doing overhand hammer slaps. You can’t hold, you can’t kick, you can’t grapple. The advantage is, ‘Do you have skills with the left? Do you have skills with the right? Do you have footwork?’ And one thing he doesn’t have is conditioning. He’s not ready for these championship fights. Floyd walked him down and beat him like he was playing Fight Night.”

During an interview with Tony Robbins, McGregor said he knows he’d beat Mayweather in a rematch. As for Thurman, he’s set to defend his WBA Super gold against Manny Pacquiao on July 20.