Keith Thurman Wants a Conor McGregor Payday

In combat sports, when Conor McGregor’s name is attached to one side of a main event it can be pretty lucrative for his opponent. Whether it is boxing or MMA, a main event with the former two-division UFC champion is considered a potential record-breaking event in today’s spectrum of combat sports. With the UFC 229 press conference looming and being aired in Times Square, Keith Thurman has offered to face McGregor next whether it be boxing or MMA.

TMZ reported that Thurman thoroughly believes he could best “The Notorious “ McGregor in the boxing ring or cage. Thurman is currently a 28-0 welterweight champion in boxing and while he does not have any MMA experience he seems to think his boxing experience would be enough to earn a win over McGregor.

“My name’s one time, and we can do just one time because that’s all we’ll need.” -Keith Thurman

McGregor is 0-1 in boxing and lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr in August of 2017 when he lost by TKO in the tenth round to Mayweather. Thurman seemed to hint that a finish would have come sooner had McGregor faced a younger boxer like himself and that McGregor has yet to feel the true power active boxers can deliver.

McGregor will be facing current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on October 6 in Las Vegas. McGregor last fought in mixed martial arts in when he won the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in Madison Square Garden. Later the title would be stripped from McGregor due to inactivity and Nurmagomedov would win the vacant title by defeating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 last April in Brooklyn, New York.

Having not competed in MMA in almost two years McGregor’s focus is on trying to win back the title he was stripped of but history has shown he is not one to turn down an opportunity in boxing.

Do you think McGregor would do another boxing super fight?