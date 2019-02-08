Kelvin Gastelum Believes TUF Has Run Its Course

Despite having been both a coach and contestant of The Ultimate Fighter, Kelvin Gastelum believes that the series has run its course.

Kelvin Gastelum walked away from TUF 17 as The Ultimate Fighter after defeating Uriah Hall via split decision. Gastelum would go on to prove that he was deserving of the judges’ nod and the moniker of “Ultimate Fighter” for this season, as he has gone on to have the most successful career from the cast and will now look to begin the conversation of where he belongs on the list of all-time TUF greats should he become a champion tomorrow night at UFC 234 when he faces Robert Whittaker in the main event in Melbourne, Australia.

Now, after serving as a coach for the most recent season of The Ultimate Fighter, Kelvin Gastelum added some insight on what the UFC should do with its landmark program (Transcription via MyMMANews):

“I definitely think there should be some sort of feeding program for the UFC, like The Ultimate Fighter has been but I think The Ultimate Fighter has served its purpose,” Gastelum said. “Maybe [they] need to do something similar but different. I think people are kind of over the reality show thing.

“I think people just want to see the fights. I think that’s what’s going to happen. I think the UFC needed The Ultimate Fighter and I felt like it’s a big staple of the UFC and a reason why the UFC is where it’s at today but I think they need to change it up a little bit. I think they will.”

Do you agree with Kelvin Gastelum? Should the UFC move away from the TUF model?