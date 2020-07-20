Kelvin Gastelum ‘Embarrassed’ Following Submission Loss At UFC on ESPN+ 30

Kelvin Gastelum is disappointed in his efforts against Jack Hermansson.

On July 18, Gastelum took on Hermansson in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN+ 30. Very few predicted that Hermansson would pull off a first-round submission, but that’s exactly what happened. Gastelum got caught in a heel hook and was forced to tap.

Kelvin Gastelum Feels ‘Embarrassed’ After Submission Loss To Jack Hermansson

Gastelum took to his Instagram account to speak on his loss to Hermansson.

“Truly embarrassed guys. I’m sorry. My team, my family @UFC @danawhite @Mickmaynard2. I’m much better than what was shown tonight. Thanks to all my family, my team and my friends for the ongoing support. I love you all. You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter the defeats, so u can know who u are, what u can rise from, how u can still come out of it.”

Gastelum has now dropped three straight bouts. In that span, he’s dropped bouts against Israel Adesanya, Darren Till, and now Hermansson. Gastelum hasn’t been able to capitalize on his memorable bout with Adesanya and many feel this is a letdown.

With the loss to Hermansson, Gastelum’s pro MMA record drops to 15-6, 1 NC. He hasn’t emerged victorious since May 2018. This is the first three-fight skid in Gastelum’s career.

As for Hermansson, he rebounds from his TKO loss to Jared Cannonier back in Sept. 2019. Hermansson has gone 5-1 in his last six outings. Four of those victories have been finishes. While Cannonier is likely ahead of him in the middleweight title picture and Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa likely being next, it’s easy to see Hermansson filling in if there are unforeseen circumstances.

Where do you think Kelvin Gastelum goes from here after losing his third bout in a row?