Kelvin Gastelum: I’m Robert Whittaker’s Worst Match-Up

Kelvin Gastelum feels he brings UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker the most difficult match-up possible of all contenders in the weight class.

Gastelum comes off a split decision win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in May, earning him back-to-back wins as a result. He’d like to challenge Whittaker next, who just won a hard-fought split decision of his own against Yoel Romero in a five round non-title fight at UFC 225.

Recently speaking to MMA Fighting‘s Luke Thomas on The MMA Hour, Gastelum revealed that “The Reaper” has been offered to fight him twice now:

“I know that he’s been offered the fight against me twice and he has not been wanting to fight me,” Gastelum said. “And I think that’s for good reason. I think I give him the most difficult time if we step in the cage and I think he knows that. In my opinion, I match up horribly for him.”

Most would assume Gastelum looks like the next man up for the 185-pound title, but there’s just one problem – Chris Weidman. Weidman has been out-of-action since July of last year when he defeated Gastelum via decision. In that time he has been away, however, Gastelum has picked up two big wins.

There’s now an ongoing debate as to who deserves a shot at the middleweight title first, or if Gastelum and Weidman should simply rematch for the honor. Gastelum doesn’t feel Weidman deserves to leapfrog him for the title shot because he has been active while “The All American” has been on the sidelines:

“I don’t know how he feels he deserves it,” Gastelum said. “He’s been injured, he’s been out, unfortunately. But that’s just the way it goes. He says he’s the most decorated fighter, but that’s in the past, man. We’re talking about now. Active fighters, fighters who are winning fights and fighting in the big fights, they should be rewarded. And that should be me.

“Chris Weidman thinks that he should get the shot over me? I was ranked ninth when he fought me. He was coming off a three-fight skid. Since we fought, I’ve fought two top-five guys, two former champions.”

