Kelvin Gastelum Brushes Off Doubters Ahead Of UFC 236

Kelvin Gastelum says he’s paying no mind to Israel Adesanya’s hype train.

On April 13, Gastelum will meet Adesanya for interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight gold. The bout will be featured on the UFC 236 card in Atlanta, Georgia. Gastelum was supposed to receive his shot against champion Robert Whittaker earlier this month, but Whittaker went down with a hernia in his abdomen.

Kelvin Gastelum Responds To Israel Adesanya’s Hype

Gastelum realizes that Adesanya is being looked at as a potential star. Despite the buzz, Gastelum took to Instagram to say that he isn’t fazed:

“His striking is another level, I’ve heard this before… He’s too good, I’ve been heard this before… He’s got too many weapons, I’ve heard this before… He has a massive reach advantage, I’ve heard this before… He’s the next Anderson Silva, I’ve heard this before… I’ve been here before… he’s going to get smoked , he’s so much shorter , he doesn’t have the genetics, I’ve been here before… I’ve heard this before… Now look at my face here. I DON’T CARE.”

UFC 236 will also feature an interim lightweight title clash. Featherweight champion Max Holloway will move up in weight to take on Dustin Poirier. Other bouts such as Ovince Saint Preux vs. Nikita Krylov, and Eryk Anders vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. have also been announced for the card. Stick with MMA News for the latest UFC 236 updates.

Is Kelvin Gastelum being overlooked ahead of UFC 236?