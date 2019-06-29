Kelvin Gastelum Expects November Return Against Jack Hermansson

Kelvin Gastelum has received some good news and he feels a bout with Jack Hermansson before 2019 comes to a close is the way to go.

Gastelum is coming off a “Fight of the Year” candidate against Israel Adesanya at UFC 236. The two battled for the interim UFC middleweight gold. Adesanya won the bout via unanimous decision.

Gastelum Cleared For Full Training, Wants Hermansson Bout

Gastelum hadn’t been cleared for full contact since his bout with Adesanya. The number four-ranked middleweight took to his Twitter account to share the news that he has been cleared for full training and is eyeing a November return against Jack Hermansson:

I’m a lil too excited! Lol The Dr. just cleared me to fight and start training 100%🙌 After the war I had with stylebender I had to make sure to take time off and make sure when I get cleared, I was physically, brand spankin new. 11 weeks later that day is here!! #OnAmission4Gold pic.twitter.com/oY44aIzQFR — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) June 29, 2019

11 weeks later that day has come and I’m ready to start looking for a return date! And my eyes are set for November. I want to thank you all for the continued support! Let’s continue this mission for gold! #OnAmission4Gold #KingsMMA #10thplanetJJ — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) June 29, 2019

My time table for my return inside the octagon is November. No doubt about it. @jackthejokermma is the fight to make. #OnAmission4Gold — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) June 29, 2019

Hermansson pulled off an upset victory over Jacare Souza. Hermansson earned a unanimous decision win in the UFC Sunrise back in April. He holds the fifth spot on the UFC middleweight rankings.