Kelvin Gastelum Reveals The Hardest Hitter He Has Ever Fought

Kelvin Gastelum has fought the who’s who of the welterweight and middleweight division but believes one person sticks out as the hardest hitter.

Immediately, many fans thought it would’ve been someone like Darren Till, Tyron Woodley, Uriah Hall or Vitor Belfort who are known for their power. Yet, for Gastelum, he says he has never been hit harder then when Israel Adesanya hit him.

“The only person that has dropped me has been Izzy. So him,” Gastelum responded to a fan.

Kelvin Gastelum followed it up saying he wants the rematch as he did not expect Adesanya to be as tough as he was.

“I did not expect Israel to be as tough as he was. The level of punishment taken on both sides would’ve made many many many great fighters quit,” he added.

Gastelum and Adesanya fought at UFC 236 for the interim middleweight in what was arguably the best fight of 2019 and an all-time great. Unfortunately for Gastelum, he lost the fight by decision and went on to lose to Darren Till and Jack Hermansson.

Despite Kelvin Gastelum being on a three-fight losing streak he makes it clear a rematch with Adesanya will happen in the future.