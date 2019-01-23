Kelvin Gastelum Eyes First-Round KO Over Robert Whittaker At UFC 234

Kelvin Gastelum sees himself scoring a quick finish over Robert Whittaker.

On Feb. 9, Gastelum will challenge Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder Whittaker. The 185-pound title bout will headline UFC 234 inside the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. This will be Gastelum’s first UFC title opportunity.

Gastelum Aims For Early Finish Over Robert Whittaker

Gastelum spoke to reporters during a media luncheon. The title challenger said not only is he a threat to Whittaker, but he’s got the power to stifle the entire division (via MMAFighting.com):

“I’m predicting a first-round knockout. I’ve put in so much work and I feel so confident in my abilities and confident in what I’ve done in the sport that I’m predicting a first-round knockout. … I know that if I clip them, anybody, I mean anybody in the world, not just Rob, anybody, when I cut my left hand in, he’s going down. But yeah, Rob has a lot of heart. I’m expecting a hard-fought fight, but at the same time, I’m so prepared for this opportunity that I’m expecting it not to even be close.”

Also featured on the UFC 234 card will be another 185-pound clash between Israel Adesanya and Anderson Silva. MMA News will keep you up to speed on any potential last-minute updates ahead of UFC 234. Of course we’ll be bringing you live coverage of the event on fight night.

Do you think Kelvin Gastelum has what it takes to become the new UFC middleweight champion?