Kelvin Gastelum Says He Won’t Accept Cannonier Matchup If Till Can’t Fight At UFC 244

Kelvin Gastelum has made it clear it is Darren Till or nothing this Saturday.

The UFC announced Till has yet to arrive but will later this week due to visa issues. So, the promotion has set Jared Cannonier as the backup fighter and he will weigh-in in case Till can’t make it. But, Gastelum says he won’t be fighting Cannonier even if Till doesn’t show up.

“I just don’t think it’s fair for me to fight on two days notice,” Gastelum said (via ESPN). “Of course, I will fight anybody, but give me time to prepare for that person.”

Gastelum says he would be happy to fight Cannonier later on, but not on such short notice. Especially after he has been training for Till for weeks now.

“Like I said, I can’t take a fight like that against a Cannonier in two days notice, guys,” Gastelum said. “Give me some time to prepare for an elite guy like that. I’ve been preparing for Darren Till and that’s who I’m here to fight.”

It is a very intriguing fight as it is Till’s middleweight debut in the UFC and the winner could very well be next in line for a title shot. No matter when Till arrives, Gastelum assures he will be fighting him on Saturday.

“As long as he gets here,” Gastelum said of Till, “then I’m okay with it.”