Kelvin Gastelum Speaks On His UFC 244 Loss To Darren Till

Kelvin Gastelum is apologetic after failing to get the victory over Darren Till.

Gastelum vs. Till served as UFC 244’s co-main event. Many believed that this was high risk, high reward for Till as he dropped two in a row and was moving up to middleweight. “The Gorilla” ended up nabbing the split decision victory.

Kelvin Gastelum Issues Statement On UFC 244 Loss

Gastelum took to his Instagram account to speak on his defeat to Till (via BJPenn.com).

“What’s up guys? Just saying hello to everybody. Thank you for your kind messages. This is disappointing to say the least, but I’m very positive when I come back next year and I’m making some real changes, changes that will hopefully impact my performances from now on, because this was, yeah. Thank you all for your support. I love all you guys. I leave my heart and soul out there for you guys. Thank you,” Gastelum said in the video.

In the written part of his post, Gastelum said the following.

“Sorry to everyone let down by my performance. Tonight I just couldn’t put it together! Love all of you anyway and I promise you that I will be back better. Only way to go is up! God bless you all #OnAmission4Gold #AllGlory2God”