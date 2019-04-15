Kelvin Gastelum Speaks On UFC 236 Loss

Kelvin Gastelum didn’t take long to reflect on his “Fight of the Year” candidate against Israel Adesanya.

This past Saturday night (April 13), Gastelum and Adesanya collided for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight gold. The bout was back-and-forth with both men rocking each other. Adesanya pulled away with the fight in the fifth round thanks to a few knockdowns. Despite falling short via unanimous decision, Gastelum’s stock may have risen higher than ever.

Gastelum Talks UFC 236 Barn Burner With Adesanya

Gastelum took to his Twitter account to thanks fans for expressing their support and approval of the fight and he gave Adesanya props:

Can’t thank everyone enough for the love and support in the last 24 hrs! Gonna get my body and face healed up! I’ll only get better from this! God bless everyone. Mission 4 Gold continues!! — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) April 15, 2019

“Can’t thank everyone enough for the love and support in the last 24 hrs! Gonna get my body and face healed up! I’ll only get better from this! God bless everyone. Mission 4 Gold continues!!”

I left it all out there. @stylebender was the better man last night ! Congratulations to him. I know our paths will cross again! This set back as well as all my other setbacks have made me a better person and mixed martial artist. Im so excited for the future #OnAmission4Gold pic.twitter.com/HzU22GXyvg — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) April 15, 2019

“I left it all out there. [Israel Adesanya] was the better man last night ! Congratulations to him. I know our paths will cross again! This set back as well as all my other setbacks have made me a better person and mixed martial artist. I’m so excited for the future #OnAmission4Gold”

Adesanya is now set to meet Robert Whittaker later this year in a title unification bout. As for Gastelum, time will tell what’s next for the Kings MMA standout.

When Kelvin Gastelum heals, who do you want to see him up against next?