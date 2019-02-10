Kelvin Gastelum Reacts To UFC 234 Bout Cancellation

Kelvin Gastelum has taken to social media to deliver a classy statement on the UFC 234 bout cancellation.

Gastelum was scheduled to challenge Robert Whittaker for the UFC middleweight gold tonight (Feb. 9). That won’t be happening as Whittaker suffered a hernia in his abdomen. The 185-pound champion underwent emergency surgery. As noted by Megan Olivi on the UFC Fight Pass portion of the UFC 234 prelims, Whittaker is expected to be back to training in a few weeks if all goes well in his recovery.

Gastelum Stays Classy Following UFC 234 Bout Cancellation

Gastelum took to his Instagram account to stay positive despite the circumstances:

“With much sorrow I write that my fight for the middleweight title is off. I’m sorry to everyone that was expecting this great fight, Family , friends and followers from around the world. God has a reason for doing things and I firmly believe his plans are much bigger and better than I can even imagine. I’m so torn about this situation. A lifetime of pursuit to be able to reach this level and I hope none of these efforts will go in vain. #andnew #OnAmission4Gold.”

He also hopped on Twitter to send Whittaker his well wishes:

I wish @robwhittakermma a speedy recovery champ! Get well soon! — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) February 9, 2019

