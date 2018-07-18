Kelvin Gastelum: I Match up Well With Robert Whittaker

Kelvin Gastelum believes he has what it takes to dethrone Robert Whtitaker.

Gastelum and Whittaker will serve as opposing coaches on season 28 of “The Ultimate Fighter.” The two are expected to clash for Whittaker’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title. Gastelum will have to wait a while as “The Reaper” will be sidelined until at least Feb. 2019.

During a recent media session, Gastelum gave Whittaker praise for his durability, but made it clear that he plans on proving that he can climb the top of the 185-pound mountain (via MMAJunkie.com):

“He’s good. He’s got a good heart. He showed in his last fight. He pulled through to get that win and obviously he’s got very good boxing. But I feel like I’m also a good boxer. My skills match up well with his. And people forget that I also have a wrestling background. I’m actually a wrestler that learned how to box. I haven’t really used it in my last few fights because I like standing up, but I’m a wrestler, I’m a brown belt in jiu-jitsu, and I have a lot of confidence I my ground game, as well. So I feel I match up well in all the aspects of MMA with Robert.”

To earn his title opportunity, Gastelum went 4-1, 1 NC in his last six fights. His only loss in that span was to Chris Weidman, who was also in the running for a title opportunity. The “All American’s” 1-3 run likely didn’t do him any favors. Plus there’s his lack of activity due to two thumb surgeries.

Whittaker begs to differ on Gastelum’s belief that he matches up well against him. “The Reaper” recently said he feels his skills surpass Gastelum’s in all aspects of mixed martial arts.

Will you be watching TUF 28 with Kelvin Gastelum and Robert Whittaker serving as coaches?