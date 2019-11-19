Ken Shamrock Disagrees With Jorge Masvidal-Nate Diaz Stoppage

Ken Shamrock has weighed in on the UFC 244 main event stoppage.

A lot has been made over the UFC 244 headliner between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. Masvidal scored a third-round TKO victory via doctor’s stoppage. Many have argued whether or not the cuts on Diaz’s eyebrow and below his right eye were severe enough to have the fight waved off.

Ken Shamrock Criticizes Masvidal-Diaz Stoppage

MMAFighting.com caught up with Shamrock recently. The UFC Hall of Famer said that veterans such as Masvidal and Diaz should’ve been given more time to scrap.

“In my opinion, Diaz and Masvidal, you’ve got to let guys fight,” he said. “These guys are both skilled fighters. They have a lot of fights under their belt, and they both know what they’re in for.

“It’s just like with some of my fights that were stopped – it was just ridiculous. Oh yeah, I get it. They want to try and keep people safe. But don’t do that with guys that are veterans. The guys that have been in there a whole long time, you’ve got to give them a lot of leeway.”

Shamrock had previously noted that he wasn’t a fan of the BMF title concept. He addressed the comment.

“I’m not taking anything from them, because all these guys would whip my butt right now,” Shamrock told MMA Fighting. “All I’m saying is compared to what we had to go through, getting kicked in the face, punched in the back of the head with no gloves, no rules, no time limit, four times in one night, yes, it’s funny.”