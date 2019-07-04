Kenny Florian Explains Why He’s Picking Amanda Nunes To TKO Holly Holm

Former UFC fighter and analyst Kenny Florian is predicting a stoppage win for Amanda Nunes over Holly Holm.

This Saturday night (July 6), Nunes will put her women’s bantamweight gold on the line against Holm. The title bout will serve as UFC 239’s co-main event. This will be Nunes’ fourth 135-pound title defense. Holm is looking to become a two-time UFC women’s bantamweight champion.

Kenny Florian Talks Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm

On the latest edition of the “Anik and Florian” podcast, “KenFlo” gave his prediction for Nunes vs. Holm:

“I love both of these ladies. I think they’re tremendous fighters. I just think that Holly Holm, I haven’t seen a comfortable, calm, and composed, a relaxed Holly Holm in the Octagon as of right now. And with all of her combat experience, it’s just surprising to me. I think Holly has the skills potentially to win this fight, but her being just a little bit too tense in fights sometimes I don’t think she’s able to pull the trigger the way that she wants. And I also think it takes away from her ability to be even faster when you’re that tense.



“I think Amanda Nunes wins this fight. I think Nunes is gonna be able to keep the pressure on her, land the strikes. I think she’s gonna have to be very good as far as cutting off the Octagon against someone like Holly Holm. I think it’s gonna take her a little bit. I think Holly is very durable, but I think Amanda Nunes is eventually gonna get to her and get a TKO around round four.”

Our own Mike Drahota has you covered with a fight breakdown of Nunes vs. Holm. All eyes will be on “The Lioness,” who is a “champ-champ” in the UFC as she also holds featherweight gold.