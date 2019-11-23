Kenny Florian Believes Colby Covington Will Beat Kamaru Usman

In the main event of UFC 245, Kamaru Usman is looking to defend his welterweight title against Colby Covington. It is a very interesting fight as the two are evenly matched, but Kenny Florian believes we will hear And New.

He believes Usman fought Tyron Woodley at the right time as “The Chosen One” wasn’t himself.

“I think that Usman’s a tremendous fighter. But, I have a hard time believing that was the best Tyron Woodley out there on fight night,” Florian said on the Anik & Florian Podcast (via BJPENN.com). “He didn’t look right mentally, he didn’t look right physically to me. Coming off that surgery, that was not what Tyron Woodley truly offers in a championship fight. Not to take away from Usman’s performance and it was phenomenal. I just think he fought him at the right time and was able to take advantage of that.”

Meanwhile, Florian has been impressed by Covington as he says he has gotten better and better every fight. Which will result to ‘Chaos’ getting it done.

“If you asked me before Colby’s fight against Robbie Lawler who I think would win, I would say Kamaru Usman very confidently,” Florian continued. “Now I’m leaning towards Colby Covington. I just think that the kind of pace that he put on Robbie Lawler and me expecting him to eventually get tired. And that just never took place. The improvement in his striking was significant enough for me to say that he has better striking than Kamaru Usman. The way that he was putting together the combinations, the way that he looked way more technical.

“Again, I haven’t seen a performance like that as far as conditioning-wise in a very long time. Khabib will just straight outwrestle you and put out a pace on the ground, but I haven’t seen a pace like that on the feet and on the ground with the wrestling. I was super impressed with Colby Covington’s performance. Hate him or love him, that guy has improved as a martial artist.”