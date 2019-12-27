Kenny Florian Leans Towards Israel Adesanya For 2019 Fighter Of The Year

Former UFC title contender, Kenny Florian, has his pick for the 2019 “Fighter of the Year” and it’s Israel Adesanya.

No doubt, Adesanya has had a massive year. He started 2019 with a unanimous decision victory over Anderson Silva. “The Last Stylebender” went on to defeat Kelvin Gastelum in a classic to capture the interim UFC middleweight title. Adesanya made it clear that he’s the top dog of the 185-pound weight class when he starched Robert Whittaker via second-round TKO to become the undisputed middleweight champion.

‘KenFlo’ Gives Adesanya Nod For Fighter Of The Year

During an edition of the Anik & Florian podcast, Florian said that while Jorge Masvidal is a good choice for “Fighter of the Year,” he’s going with Adesanya.

“For me, Masvidal you look at what he’s done this year, the way that he’s done it. Doesn’t get any better than that really. But then Adesanya being the champion and then beating Whittaker the way that he did. That classic against Gastelum. The fact that he’s been undefeated. The fact that he’s done amazing things in the last two years and now really took it up yet another notch this year, and is a legitimate superstar in the UFC. It’s hard to go against one of those guys. Right now I’d be leaning towards Adesanya.”

Who do you think is the 2019 MMA Fighter of the Year?