Kenny Florian Predicts Upset Win For Frankie Edgar Over Max Holloway

Kenny Florian is going against the grain and picking Frankie Edgar to stun Max Holloway.

Tonight (July 27), Holloway will defend the UFC featherweight title against Edgar. The 145-pound championship tilt is set to headline UFC 240. They’ll throw leather inside Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Florian Explains Picking Edgar To Defeat Holloway

Going into tonight’s title bout, Holloway is a -400 favorite. The betting odds aren’t swaying Florian’s prediction as he discussed on the Anik and Florian podcast:

“I am actually gonna go with an underdog pick,” Florian said. “I think Frankie Edgar gets it done by decision against Max Holloway. I’m not saying it’s gonna be a dominant performance necessarily, but Frankie Edgar will find a way to win. I think there’s a reason why Frankie has been asking for this specific fight for a long time. I like the way he matches up against Max Holloway. Max, a tremendous fighter, but I think him coming off a loss, Frankie coming in pretty fresh being away for a little while, I think the stars are aligning here.”

This will be Holloway’s third featherweight title defense. He earned TKO victories over Jose Aldo and Brian Ortega in his successful defenses. As for Edgar, this will be his third crack at 145-pound gold if you include his failed bid for the interim title back in July 2016.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of UFC 240 tonight. Be sure to join us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.