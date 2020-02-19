Kenny Florian Says Michel Pereira Can’t Be Angry Over UFC Rio Rancho DQ Loss

Kenny Florian believes Michel Pereira can’t be angry that he lost to Diego Sanchez by DQ at UFC Rio Rancho.

Pereira has gone on a Twitter and Instagram rant saying Sanchez is a chicken for taking the DQ win. He also tried to point out that the knee never hit the veteran’s head.

Yet, for Florian, he says Pereira can only be angry at himself as he was the one who threw the knee.

“No matter what, Michel Pereira, you better not be angry about the situation and the decision,” Florian said of Michel Pereira’s DQ loss on the Anik & Florian podcast (via BJPENN.com). “You’re the guy who threw the illegal knee, so you can’t be angry about it. That is your fault. Diego Sanchez, whether he’s taking advantage of a situation or not, it was an illegal blow, period to the head. And one of the hardest strikes you could throw is a knee, okay? So pretty brutal there.”

Michel Pereira is now 1-2 inside the Octagon as before the Sanchez fight he lost to Tristan Connelly in a massive upset. In his debut, he knocked out Danny Roberts in highlight-reel fashion.