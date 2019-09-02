Kenny Florian Thinks Daniel Cormier Should Retire

Kenny Florian believes now is the time for former UFC “champ-champ” Daniel Cormier to hang up his gloves.

Cormier put the heavyweight title on the line against Stipe Miocic in a rematch at UFC 241 last month. Cormier knocked out Miocic in their first encounter back in July 2018, but the Cleveland native got his revenge. Miocic reclaimed the gold via fourth-round TKO.

Florian Wants To See Cormier Retire

During a recent edition of the Anik & Florian podcast, “KenFlo” said he doesn’t see the need for Cormier to switch gears and go back to his feud with Jon Jones.

“I’m sure the UFC would like to see that fight,” Florian said. “That’s a big money fight, always has been for them. Me particularly, I would not like to see that fight against Jon Jones. Especially with Jon Jones really pushing for that fight to be at 205 pounds. I think that is a huge advantage for Jon Jones with that fight being at light heavyweight. I don’t need to see that.”

On top of that, Florian doesn’t believe a rubber match between Cormier and Miocic is necessary as he’d rather see “DC” call it a career.

“And I don’t need to see the Stipe Miocic rematch either, the trilogy fight,” Florian continued. “I don’t need to see that. It’s gonna be interesting to see how ‘DC’ approaches this. The more difficult thing, it’s kind of easier to make a decision right after a fight. The problem is a couple of months removed from the fight when you start going, ‘I feel really good.’

“That loss starts to sting you a little more. That’s what concerns me for ‘DC.’ Especially when the phone starts ringing and they start talking about dollar signs. So ‘DC’ has enough money, he has preserved a tremendous legacy. He will go down as one of the best in the sport and I just don’t think it’s necessary.”