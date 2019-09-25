Kenny Florian: Yair Rodriguez Acted In ‘Poor Taste’ At UFC Mexico City

Kenny Florian didn’t like Yair Rodriguez’s behavior at UFC Mexico City.

This past Saturday night (Sept. 21), Rodriguez went one-on-one with Jeremy Stephens. The bout certainly didn’t live up to expectations as an accidental eye poke stopped the matchup in just 15 seconds. Rodriguez’s fingers caught the eyes of Stephens. Fans littered the Octagon with garbage after the fight was waved off.

Kenny Florian Not A Fan Of Yair Rodriguez’s Behavior

During a new episode of the Anik & Florian podcast, “KenFlo” admitted that he felt Rodriguez’s behavior left a lot to be desired.

“I didn’t like the fact that Yair Rodriguez was kind of insinuating to the crowd in a lot of ways that maybe Jeremy didn’t wanna continue fighting and all that stuff. Which kind of incited the crowd, right? I mean these guys wanted to see a fight. I thought that was in poor taste. I don’t know if he was thinking things through all the way. I think he was frustrated by the situation. And I certainly don’t think he did this intentionally either. I don’t think he tried to scratch his eye intentionally either, obviously.”

Florian went on to criticize Rodriguez for yelling at Michael Bisping post-fight and continuing to egg the crowd on.

“I thought that was in poor taste and even cheering after the fact of getting on top of the Octagon. Dude, it was a 15-second fight. You scratched the guy, the fight was over. What are you cheering for? I don’t know. I was kind of confused by it. He showed a lot of emotions out there, went at Bisping at one point. I thought that the whole thing was just kind of weird.”