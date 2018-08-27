Ketlen Vieira is reportedly off the UFC Sao Paulo card.

The UFC will be heading back to Sao Paulo. An event is set to go down on the last night of summer. UFC Sao Paulo will be held inside the Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Sao Paulo, Brazil. One bout that was planned for the card will not be coming to fruition.

Ketlen Vieira Reportedly Out of UFC Sao Paulo Card

Vieira was scheduled to clash with former Invicta FC bantamweight champion Tonya Evinger, but it appears that’s no longer the case. MMAJunkie.com is reporting that Vieira is off the Sept. 22 event due to an injury. The search for a replacement opponent is underway.

The Brazilian grappling specialist was hoping to extend her professional mixed martial arts record to a perfect 11-0. She’s coming off a split decision victory over Cat Zingano. It’s a tough break for Vieira as she’s the second ranked UFC women’s bantamweight and could be one win away from a title opportunity.

Meanwhile for Evinger, she’s hoping for a replacement opponent as she is 0-1 under the UFC banner. Evinger had no easy task in her promotional debut, taking on Cris Cyborg for the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight title. Cyborg ended up winning the fight via third round TKO. That bout took place back in July 2017.

UFC Sao Paulo will be headlined by a light heavyweight match-up between Jimi Manuwa and Thiago Santos. Veterans Antonio Rogerio Nogueira and Sam Alvey are also set to collide. Stick with MMA News for coverage of UFC Sao Paulo.

Who do you think is a suitable replacement opponent for Tonya Evinger?