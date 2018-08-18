Ketlen Vieira wants an interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title bout.

Vieira is on a roll with a perfect professional mixed martial arts record of 10-0. Her last outing ended in a split decision victory over Cat Zingano. Vieira has also earned victories over Ashlee Evans-Smith and Sara McMann.

Ketlen Vieira Wants Interim UFC Title Fight Against Holly Holm

Vieira is currently the second ranked UFC women’s bantamweight. It’s only natural that she’s thinking about a title opportunity, but few actively seek out interim gold. Vieria realizes that a potential “super fight” between Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg looms. Vieira told reporters that she’d like an interim women’s bantamweight title bout against Holly Holm (via MMAFighting.com):

“With this fight I’ll earn, once for all, a title shot. There’s no one else,” Vieira said. “The only thing I see is an interim title fight with Holly Holm. One way or the other, winning this fight I see myself fighting for the belt. But we don’t want to think about that. We have to focus on Tonya, who is a very tough opponent. Every fight is a fight. We know that some styles don’t match, some styles do match. I see Holly as more complicated because she’s an athlete that doesn’t stop. She’s a southpaw, and you can’t make mistakes because she has a powerful kick, so I see Holly Holm as a bit tougher than Amanda.”

First, Vieira most focus on getting past a former Invicta FC champion. She’ll go one-on-one with Tonya Evinger at UFC Sao Paulo on Sept. 22. An impressive victory may see Vieira get the next title opportunity. She is only behind Holly Holm and of course the champion Nunes in the rankings. Holm’s last bout was a unanimous decision win over Megan Anderson in the featherweight division.

Do you think we’ll see Ketlen Vieira vs. Holly Holm?