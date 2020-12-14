Kevin Holland Explains Why He Wants To Fight Khamzat Chimaev

Kevin Holland wants to fight Khamzat Chimaev.

After Holland knocked out Jacare Souza at UFC 256, he used his post-fight interview to call out Chimaev for this Saturday’s card. Although it is unlikely to happen, he spoke backstage and explained why he wants that fight.

“He doesn’t have a reputation for fighting all the time, that’s just what all the casuals think, that he fights all the time,” Holland said. “He fought three times this year, two times against bums and then another time against Gerald Meerschaert. Gerald Meerschaert’s not a bum, but he was coming off a knockout. He hasn’t beaten anybody in the UFC with a win but, at the same time, he’s a good ticket for the UFC, so let me stop talking about somebody that can help us make money, right?”

Kevin Holland finished 2020 with a 5-0 record and he wants to remain active so he believes a scrap against Chimaev does make sense.

“I’m a company man. Whatever they want me to do, I’m here to do,” he admitted. “If they want me to fight next week, I’ll fight next week. If they want me to fight in a couple of months, I’ll fight in a couple of months. Whatever they want me to do, that’s what I’m here to do. Ultimately, I love my job, and I’m not here to complain. I’m just here to give grace and glory. I love it.”