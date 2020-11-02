Monday, November 2, 2020

Kevin Holland Eyes Mike Perry Next: ‘Let’s Scrap’

By Cole Shelton

Kevin Holland is looking to fight Mike Perry next.

Holland became the first fighter in the UFC to go 4-0 in 2020 and is looking to get one more in this year and is interested in Perry. Holland has been competing at middleweight but has been open to a drop to welterweight and is hoping his return to 170 will be against a big name in Perry.

“I would love to fight a name. I say I want a name. But, it’s whatever the UFC throws my way next,” Holland said after UFC Vegas 12. “I want ‘Platinum’ (Mike) Perry. Mike, you really want to fight? Me and you had a little fun online. I’m the guy. Come on – let’s scrap.”

Mike Perry was supposed to fight Robbie Lawler at UFC 255, however, the former champion withdrew due to injury. With Platinum without an opponent, having Holland step up on short notice certainly makes sense and would be a big fight for both men.

Perry returned to the win column in June with a decision victory over Mickey Gall. Kevin Holland, meanwhile, has beat Anthony Hernandez, Joaquin Buckley, Darren Stewart, and Charlie Ontiveros this year alone and if he could fight and beat Perry, it would only up his star power.

Via MMA Junkie

