Kevin Holland Is Proud Of Marvin Vettori For Becoming A Man

Kevin Holland won’t be able to compete in the UFC Vegas 16 main event, but true to form, he still has a lot to say about it.

The new UFC Vegas 16 main event will feature Jack Hermansson taking on Marvin Vettori. Hermansson was originally booked to face Darren Till, but Till had to withdraw from the bout due to injury. Kevin Holland would then gladly step up to be the replacement, but then received some bad news a week out from the fight.

“So the UFC sent the test that we take before we travel,” Holland told MMA Fighting while appearing on What the Heck. “I had a minor cold, couple sniffles and stuff like that. Probably allergies with the season change. And then took the test, came back COVID and I was like, ‘Wow, this is COVID? No way this could be COVID.’

“But it is what it is and here I am. I think I found out Friday, after Thanksgiving.”

When the news broke that it would be Marvin Vettori who would take his place, Kevin Holland drew some conclusions about the true timeline of the main event and what it says about Vettori.

“But to see Marvin step up and take the fight, I was like, ‘Dang, why didn’t he take the fight before?’ I know it had to be offered to him before it was offered to me,” Holland said. “But props to him. He stepped up, had some juevos. He stepped up in there and got the job done. Win, lose or draw he gets brownie points from me for being a man. Then I checked his age and I was like, ‘He’s a little younger than me. No wonder why he acts the way he acts.’

“But he’s finally becoming a man. I’m proud of him. Good job, bucko. Props to Marvin Vettori, hat’s off to him.”

Kevin Holland’s praise would end there, though, as his prediction has Marvin Vettori keeping the brownie points while Hermansson seizes the W.

“I got Jack,” Holland predicted. “I like Marvin stepping up last second like that, but in his last fight, he was kind of in a rear naked choke position against Karo Roberson, right? If Jack puts him in that position and he tries to do that muscle flail-out thing that he did last time, it’s not gonna work.

What are your thoughts on Kevin Holland’s comments about Marvin Vettori?