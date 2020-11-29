Kevin Holland Now Faces Jacare Souza At UFC 256

Kevin Holland already has another fight lined up after being pulled from the UFC on ESPN 19 main event, as he will face proven veteran Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza at UFC 256.

Kevin Holland will still have an opportunity to close out 2020 with a remarkable 5-0 record when he takes on veteran Jacare Souza. Holland was originally set to face Jack Hermansson at UFC on ESPN 19, but after testing positive for COVID-19, he had to withdraw from the bout, so a new opponent has been found for him in Jacare Souza at UFC 256. The bad news for Holland is that Souza is not currently ranked while Hermansson is ranked inside the top 5. The good news is that this fight is arguably Holland’s toughest fight to date, thus a victory here would still be the biggest win of his career.

It wasn’t too long ago that Souza was next in line for a title shot. Sadly, Souza never received the opportunity to become champion, but he has never given up on his pursuits for UFC gold. Now at 40 years old, many believe the door has closed on a potential title run, but Souza is not among them. Though Souza has now lost three of his last four, those losses have come to very elite competition: Kevin Gastelum, Jack Hermansson, and reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. This fight will be Souza’s return to the middleweight, and a victory over a young, hungry Kevin Holland would be solid evidence that he still has plenty left in the tank to make another push towards the top of the middleweight division.

With the addition of this middleweight bout, the updated UFC 256 card includes the following bouts:

Flyweight Championship Bout: Deiveson Figueiredo © vs. Brandon Moreno

Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira

Kevin Holland vs. Jacare Souza

Rafael Fiziev vs. Renato Moicano

Angela Hill vs. Tecia Torres

Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba

Andrea Lee vs. Gillian Robertson

Dwight Grant vs. Li Jingliang

Serghei Spivac vs. Jared Vanderaa

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Karl Roberson

Peter Barrett vs. Chase Hooper

Billy Quarantilllo vs. Gavin Tucker

Who do you predict will get their hand raised between Kevin Holland and Jacare Souza at UFC 256?