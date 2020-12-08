Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Kevin Holland Wanted To Fight Released UFC Vet Yoel Romero Next

By Clyde Aidoo

You can add Kevin Holland’s name to the list of people disappointed to see Yoel Romero’s UFC run come to an end.

Kevin Holland began his 2020 campaign by defeating Anthony Hernandez at UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs. Harris right at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of sitting at home as millions have had to do, Holland has been making this year a busy one, winning three more fights to go 4-0 in the COVID era. Holland will now seek to make it 5-0 at UFC 256 when he takes on Jacare Souza. If Holland goes on to defeat Souza, he will need a new callout, though, because the man he was intending to call out is no longer in the promotion.

“Yeah, that really sucks that Yoel Romero’s done,” Holland told Submission Radio. “That was actually the fight that I was going to call out next. But if he’s gone, he’s gone. Props to him. Have fun in your next career. 

“By the time I get out of the UFC, I’ll be old too and I won’t want to fight no more. So, I plan on finishing my career here. So, if he’s done, he’s done. If he’s going somewhere else, best of luck in his career. Props to him.”

News of Yoel Romero’s release was reported over the previous weekend, so Kevin Holland was too late to see Romero in the Octagon. His desire to fight Romero did not come from any personal animosity, but rather from a place of respect and aspiration to enthrall the fans with the proper dance partner.

“He’s a legend. I just want to simply fight some legends, that’s all there is too it,” Holland said. “And plus, that get me closer to a BMF-type title fight, huh? So, I’m just searching for those types of things, fun, fun fights.”

Would you have been interested in seeing a fight between Kevin Holland and Yoel Romero?

