Kevin Lee On A Mission To Send Al Iaquinta Back To The Prelims

Kevin Lee wants to knock off Al Iaquinta from the main card.

This Saturday night (Dec. 15), Lee will get a rematch with Iaquinta. The two will do battle inside the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Lee vs. Iaquinta II will headline the final UFC event on the major FOX network. The promotion moves to ESPN next month.

Kevin Lee Explains Why He Doesn’t Like Al Iaquinta

Lee and Iaquinta have never meshed well, trading barbs over the years. Luke Thomas recently asked Lee why he dislikes “Raging” despite his likable personality from the media’s prospective. During his appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Lee offered an explanation:

“I’ve had a couple of people say this to me already. He’s got some good qualities probably, but we just are two different types of people. We’ve crossed [paths] a couple of times in these last years. He’s that Jersey boy that’s gonna get drunk and f*ck up a hotel room. His voice shouldn’t be no bigger than it already is. So I feel like it’s my personal duty to get him up out of there and put him back on the prelims.”

Back in Feb. 2014, Lee and Iaquinta shared the Octagon for the first time. “The Motown Phenom” lost the bout via unanimous decision. This was Lee’s UFC debut. Since that fight, “The Motown Phenom” has gone 10-2 while Iaquinta has been less active with a record of 5-2.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC on FOX 31. Stick with us during fight week and be sure to join us for live coverage this Saturday night.

Is it time for Kevin Lee to get his revenge on Al Iaquinta?