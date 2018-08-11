Kevin Lee already feels the itch to begin camp despite not having an opponent.

Lee was last seen in action back in April. He went one-on-one with Edson Barboza. “The Motown Phenom” earned a dominant fifth round TKO victory. It’s widely considered to be Lee’s most complete performance to date.

Kevin Lee Already Starts Camp For UFC 229

Lee doesn’t have an opponent lined up yet, but he’s made it clear that he’s targeting UFC 229. “The Motown Phenom” took to Instagram to reveal his camp has already begun:

“My camp already starting without a opponent. Somebody getting they ass beat October 6th and I’m not bout to go back and forth with you about it. They shook.”

UFC 229 will be headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight title bout between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. The event will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 6. The planned co-main event will be a heavyweight clash between Alexander Volkov and Derrick Lewis.

Lee has gone 6-1 in his last seven outings. “The Motown Phenom” has only lost to Tony Ferguson in that span. Five of Lee’s victories have been finishes. He hasn’t gone the distance since April 2016. Lee finds himself holding the fifth spot on the official UFC lightweight rankings.

While speculation will run rampant on Lee’s opponent, “The Motown Phenom” has expressed interest in a rematch with Al Iaquinta. “Raging” responded by blasting Lee and saying he wasn’t going to fight before UFC 230 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 3.

Who would you like to see Kevin Lee matched up against?